Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 (ANI): The wedding season has officially begun. After Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal and Priya Malik and Bhushan Malik, the latest one to join the married couples' club is actor Rajev Paul, best known for appearing in 'Bigg Boss 6' with ex-wife Delnaaz Irani.

Taking to Instagram, Rajev shared the news with his fans and followers on Instagram. However, he neither revealed his wife's face nor her name.

Also Read | The Crown Season 5 First Look: Netflix Introduces a Brand New Cast Featuring Elizabeth Debicki As Princess Diana (View Pics).

He dropped a picture from the wedding ceremony where the bride had her back to the camera as Rajev stood in front of her.

"They say once bitten twice shy...But still..It's worth a try...Once again...all the vows...the rituals...Itne saare log shaadi kar rahe hai..Koi Karwa Chauth mana raha hai...Well...now it's time..Happiness for all," Rajev captioned the post.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor’s Traditional Outfits That Will Strike a Chord with Girls-Next-Door!.

As soon as Rajev revealed his wedding news, netizens chimed in the comment section to congratulate him.

"Bohot bohot badhaiyan," a social media user commented.

"Many congratulations to both. God bless," another one wrote.

Rajev chose to wear a golden sherwani for the special occasion, and his wife was dressed in a matching ivory lehanga.

Rajev was married to actress Delnaaz Irani for 14 years before their separation in 2010 and subsequent divorce in 2012. His wedding news comes weeks after Delnaaz's boyfriend, DJ Percy Karkaria asked her to "get old with him". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)