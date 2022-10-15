There was a time when Janhvi Kapoor was often spotted wearing traditional Indian attires. Paparazzi often clicked Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's darling daughter exiting her dance classes in those printed and bright cotton suits that became a hit with all the girls out there. Of course, the Kapoor girl has temporarily put a hold on her 'simple ethnic' outings but we can always rewind the time, can't we? Well, not literally but thanks to Google, we can always search for these pictures to amp up our casual wardrobe. Fashion Faceoff: Ananya Panday or Janhvi Kapoor, Who Nailed The Corset Look Better?

The Dhadak actress entered B-town as a connoisseur of these homemade brands who designed some pretty traditional suits. Janhvi would often wear these simple but stunning designs and make us fall in love with her attires. From pretty yellow to vibrant green, her wardrobe was filled with the most subtle shades and she looked marvellous in all of them. Janhvi's styling has definitely seen a massive change since her initial days in the industry and while we are all hearts for it, there are times when we miss seeing her charming self in those easy and comfortable suits. Good Luck Jerry Promotions: Janhvi Kapoor Raises the Glam Quotient and How!

Now to make things easier for us personally, we have curated a list of some of her best traditional looks that we can try for casual wear. Have a look at it and don't forget to bookmark some of them.

A Simple Printed Anarkali Kurta

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Something for the Festive Season

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For All the Cotton Lovers

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Keeping it Simple

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sundar & Susheel

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If Simplicity Could Kill

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Like a Ray of Sunshine

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, which of Janhvi Kapoor's looks did you like more? Drop your views on Twitter @latestly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2022 12:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).