Los Angeles, Oct 1 (PTI) Actors Bill Skarsgard and Lily-Rose Depp are in negotiations to star in filmmaker Robert Eggers' new take on classic film "Nosferatu".

The film is being adapted from German director F. W. Murnau's 1922 silent horror film that was loosely based on Bram Stoker's “Dracula”, as per entertainment news portal The Hollywood Reporter.

Also Read | Navratri 2022 Day 7 Colour Orange: Katrina Kaif and Ananya Panday’s Outfits to Seek Inspiration From This Year!.

It is touted as a Gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire (Skarsgard) who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him.

Jeff Robinov, who originally developed Eggers' remake under his Studio 8 banner, will produce along with John Graham, Eggers, Chris Columbus and Eleanor Columbus.

Also Read | National Film Awards 2020: From Ajay Devgn, Suriya to Aparna Balamurali, Check Out the Full List of Winners.

Eggers is best known for critically-acclaimed movies such as "The Witch", "The Lighthouse" and most recently "The Northman".

His version of “Nosferatu” was first announced in 2015, just after the premiere of “The Witch” at Sundance Film Festival.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)