The auspicious nine days of Navratri have begun and on day seven, we wear orange colour attires. During this festival, nine different colours are attached to each day of the festival and today is dedicated to orange. The colour signifies youthfulness, energy, and happiness. It is believed that it inspired creativity and gives you a rather warm feeling. It combines the brightness of red and the positivity of yellow to give us a shade that will instantly grab your attention. Navratri 2022: 5 Trendy Looks By Kiara Advani & Ananya Panday For Your Dandiya Nights!

The festival of Navratri is celebrated to mark the victory of Goddess Durga against Mahishasura. Traditionally, Garba and Dandiya nights are organised, particularly in Maharashtra and Gujarat to celebrate the occasion. Many women stick to wearing these nine colours for their nine days. However, if you feel the colour is slightly bright for you, we are here to help you out. We have personally curated some of the best looks in orange colour by our Bollywood beauties that will help solve your queries. You can take these essential style cues and get ready to slay in your pretty attires this Navratri! Navratri 2022 Day 9 Colour and Date: B-Town Beauties and Their Ethnic Outfits To Inspire Your Last Day Look on Sharad Navratri.

Kajal Aggarwal's Preet Anarkali

Kajal Aggarwal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ananya Panday's Tangerine Co-ord Set

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif's Ethnic Look

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor's Simple Ethnic Suit

Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shanaya Kapoor's Easy-Breezy Lehenga Choli

Shanaya Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Navratri!

