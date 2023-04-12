Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): The versatile actor Satish Kaushik died on March 8 after suffering from a sudden cardiac arrest in the national capital. Born on April 13, 1956, in Mahendragarh, Haryana, Satish was always passionate about the Arts. He graduated from Kirori Mal College, Delhi in 1972 and was an alumnus of the National School of Drama along with the Film and Television Institute of India.

Starting his career as a stage actor, performing in plays across Delhi, Satish moved to Mumbai to pursue his dreams of making it big in Bollywood.

Satish's success as an actor opened up doors for him as a writer, director, and producer. He wrote the screenplay for the cult classic 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' and directed hit films like 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja' and 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain'. He also produced several successful films, including 'Tere Naam' and 'Milenge Milenge'.

Ahead of his first birth anniversary, let's take a trip through his last few public appearances.

Javed Akhtar's Holi bash

Life is unpredictable and death is sudden- this holds true for Satish's life. Hardly anyone could think that someone attending a Holi party and enjoying it to the fullest would be gone the very next day. Sharing pictures from Javed Akhtar's Holi party, Satish wrote on his Twitter, "Colourful Happy Fun #Holi party at Janki Kutir Juhu by @Javedakhtarjadu@babaazmi@AzmiShabana @tanviazmi...

"Met the newlywed beautiful couple @alifazal9@RichaChadha..." Donning an orange tee and sporting black shades, Satish's heartfelt smile is the talking point of these frames.

'Emergency' Wrap-UP Party

Satish will be last seen in Kangana Ranaut's directorial 'Emergency', where the 'queen' actor has portrayed the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Satish played the character of freedom fighter Jagjivan Ram in the movie. This is a precious frame where Satish was joined by Kangana and dearest friend Anupam Kher at the wrap-up party of 'Emergency'.

Endorsements and other commitments

Apart from acting, Satish was actively involved in endorsements and other commercial activities. For an endorsement, Satish teamed up with PV Sindhu and Srikanth Kidambi. Satish's caption read, "standing like a dwarf between two tall & greatest badminton players @Pvsindhu1 @srikidambi who have made India proud with thier national & international achievements. Jai Hind."

In January, when 'Pathaan' storm was sweeping the theatres across the nation, Satish inaugurated a digiplex at Sardarshehar in Rajasthan.

The actor made an appearance with Rakul Preet Singh for the promotion of 'Chhatriwali' at a reality show.

Marking the completion of the shooting of '#Kaagaz2', Satish unveiled the logo of the film on the "The Kapil Sharma Show". Directed by Satish, the movie stars Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role.

Life goes on. Satish will be spreading love and laughter through his on-screen characters and off-screen memories just like these evergreen frames! (ANI)

