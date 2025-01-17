Emergency Movie Review: After Manikarnika, Kangana Ranaut returns to direction with Emergency. This time, there’s no controversy over directorial credit, but her sophomore effort has its own share of controversies due to its subject matter. Emergency is a biopic of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, focusing on the Emergency period she imposed on the nation from 1975 to 1977, with Ranaut herself portraying the lead role. ‘Emergency’: Nitin Gadkari All Praise for Kangana Ranaut’s Film, Actress Visits Union Minister’s Home in Nagpur (Pics).

Although the movie is inspired by two books on Mrs Gandhi's life, curiously, the story credit goes solely to Ranaut. The film traces Indira Gandhi's journey from her childhood - mistreated by her aunt and taught lessons of power by her grandfather - to her assassination by her Sikh bodyguards as retribution for Operation Blue Star.

While Indira Gandhi is often remembered as the Iron Lady of India, Kangana Ranaut strips away much of that 'iron', leaving a portrayal so vulnerable that you’d need a strong magnet to detect any trace of it. Ranaut presents Gandhi as a woman driven by insecurities, mocked by her party members as a gungi gudiya (mute doll). Gandhi’s defining moment of self-confidence comes when she leads India to victory in the 1971 war against Pakistan, standing firm against Richard Nixon's USA and liberating Bangladesh in the process. However, the film suggests that this triumph inflated her saviour complex, leading her to drastic measures to suppress dissent, emboldened by her younger son, Sanjay Gandhi (Vishak Nair).

Kangana Ranaut then delves into the Emergency’s impact on Gandhi’s psyche and its repercussions on the nation. Emergency doesn’t flatter its central figure or the party members around her. Given Ranaut’s known political affiliations, it’s unsurprising that figures like Jayaprakash Narayan (Anupam Kher) and Atal Bihari Vajpayee (Shreyas Talpade) are depicted in a glowing light, almost as freedom fighters of post-Independence India. In one scene, Gandhi tells Vajpayee she sees a future Prime Minister in him - a scenario that is historically dubious but sure to please admirers of the late BJP leader. Shreyas Talpade, meanwhile, leaves a mark with his portrayal of the poetic politician.

The film is most compelling when it highlights the suppression of dissent during the Emergency—silencing the media, opposition, and judiciary. Whether intentional or not, Emergency serves as a stark reminder of how unchecked power can endanger a democracy, with dissenters labelled 'anti-national' and media outlets turned into lapdogs.

Ranaut makes no effort to soften Sanjay Gandhi’s role, portraying him as a key influence in corrupting Indira Gandhi’s thought process, and addressing his infamous forced sterilisation campaign. Intriguingly, the film detours into psychological drama, showing Indira haunted by the guilt of her actions, even confronting a demonic version of herself. While the narrative critiques her authoritarian tendencies and inability to rein in her son (with Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi serving as outliers in the story), it also grants her a redemption arc, showcasing her regaining public favour and reclaiming the Prime Minister’s chair after her electoral defeat. ‘Emergency’: Kangana Ranaut Reflects on Struggles of Bringing Film to Theatres Ahead of Its January 2025 Release; Says ‘Kaafi Cheezo Ka Saamana Karna Pada’ (Watch Video).

The screenplay has its moments, though it often feels like a highlight reel of Indira Gandhi’s career highs and lows, lacking deeper exploration. Ranaut’s direction is competent, but her portrayal of Gandhi wavers. She is most convincing in moments of vulnerability in the second half, but elsewhere, her performance leans towards a shaky mimicry of the former Prime Minister.

In contrast, the supporting cast delivers solid performances. Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman (dashing as Sam Manekshaw), Mahima Chaudhry, and the late Satish Kaushik stand out. Malayalam actor Vishak Nair excels as the arrogant and brash Sanjay Gandhi, making his character memorably detestable.

'Emergency' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Emergency may not dive deeply enough into the nuances of Indira Gandhi's complex legacy, but it remains an engaging and ambitious effort by Kangana Ranaut. The film does good work in portraying the dangers of unchecked power and the fragility of democracy, all while delivering gripping moments that capture the chaos of one of India’s most controversial periods.

Rating: 3.5

