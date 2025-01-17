After several delays, Emergency, directed and co-produced by Kangana Ranaut, finally hit theatres on January 17. The film, based on the Indian Emergency, features Kangana as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Alongside her, the movie stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, and Satish Kaushik in significant roles. Early reviews have been largely positive, praising Kangana's powerful portrayal of politics and authority. Emergency is being hailed as a compelling biographical drama that captures a pivotal moment in Indian history. Should you watch it? Early responses suggest it’s definitely worth seeing. ‘Emergency’ Movie Review: Kangana Ranaut Delivers an Ambitious and Provocative Take On Indira Gandhi’s Legacy (LatestLY Exclusive).

India.com: "Visually, Emergency is striking, with a cinematographic style that captures both the political drama and the personal stakes. The period details are meticulously designed—whether it’s the streets of 1970s Delhi or the political corridors of power—and they help immerse the audience in the era. The lighting, especially during the film’s most intense moments, heightens the tension, creating a gripping atmosphere that complements the film’s thematic concerns."

News18: "A pivotal aspect of the film is the dynamic between Indira Gandhi and her son, Sanjay Gandhi. He is depicted as the quintessential "spoiled son of a powerful family," portrayed as the mastermind behind many of his mother's controversial decisions. The film suggests that Sanjay was a driving force behind the excesses of the Emergency, including evictions and atrocities in Delhi. His disdain for Indians, seemingly influenced by Western ideologies, adds another layer to his character."

Watch 'Emergency' Trailer:

Firstpost: Kangana Ranaut was able to ace Indira Gandhi’s mannerisms, her expressions when she was confused, vulnerable and emotional in a brilliant way. Emergency made us believe that we didn’t live in a democracy then. It was the death of democracy in our country when Indira Gandhi called for emergency."

