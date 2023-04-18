New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): There are few actors in the film industry whose potential is not fulfilled fully. Arshad Warsi is probably one of them as he could have done much more than what he is known for.

Arshad's most popular role on-screen, with which he is associated, is Circuit from Munna Bhai fame. But the actor can portray characters with grey shades as well as serious ones with equal ease. Take for example, 'Asur' the web series, which brought another side of Arshad to the forefront. Ahead of his 55th birthday, let's wish the actor a filmy happy birthday with his most popular characters.

Also Read | Gangster: Tony Kakkar Feels His New Single Will Grow on Audience!.

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S: Arshad has featured in more than one franchise movie. But nothing can be matched the enormous popularity that he gained from playing Circuit. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, this movie gifted us one of the iconic pairs of the silver screen, Munna Bhai and Circuit. The chemistry between Sanjay Dutt and Arshad is one of the selling points of the movie.

Ishqiya: Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, this movie boasts of two actors per excellence, Vidya Balan and Naseeruddin Shah. Having said that, Arshad sets the bar high with one of his most-loved performances in this movie. The story revolves around a man and his nephew falling for a kidnapper's seductive widow.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra on Her Global Success: I Don't Carry My Ego or My Pride.

Golmaal Fun Unlimited: Warsi collaborated with Rohit Shetty for Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006), which was the first installment of the Golmaal. A majority of cinephiles believe that this is the best of the lot. Ajay Devgn, Sharman Joshi, Tusshar Kapoor and Arshad's fun banter made this franchise a popular one, which is still having its run.

Jolly LLB: Directed by Subhash Kapoor, this black comedy is another feather in the hat of Arshad. Jagdish "Jolly" Tyagi, a Delhi-based lawyer who takes up a case of drunken driving, proves himself in the court of law as well as justice is served.

Asur: Like many other 90s actors, Arshad also made his web debut with the crime thriller 'Asur'. Directed by Oni Sen, Arshad as Dhananjay Rajpoot garnered love and praise from the audience. The series amalgamates myth, and mythology with crime in a new way, which becomes a template for the OTTs later.

At his prime in his fifties, Arshad may surprise us with performances beyond his comic roles in future. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)