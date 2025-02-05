Los Angeles [US], February 5 (ANI): Heavy metal pioneers Black Sabbath on Wednesday confirmed details of their final-ever live show.

The gig will be held on July 5 and it will feature the original lineup -- Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward -- a benefit titled 'Back to the Beginning', Variety reported.

Also performing at "Back to the Beginning" will be Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon and a supergroup featuring Guns N' Roses' Slash, Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan, Korn's Jonathan Davis, Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst, Wolfgang Van Halen and Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello, who will also act as musical director of the concert.

All profits from the show will be shared equally between Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital and Acorn Children's Hospice.

It will mark the first time the original lineup has performed together in 20 years. Vocalist Ozzy Osbourne, who has suffered a number of ailments that have caused him to cancel shows in recent years, will play his own short set before joining with Black Sabbath for his final bow. While he and the band have announced their retirement or final show several times in the past -- Osbourne first "retired" in the early 1990s -- his condition and the group's age (all are 75 or 76 years old) would seem to make this the actual finale. (ANI)

