A still from the trailer featuring Scarlett Johansson (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Washington [US], May 17 (ANI): Marvel Studios' 'Black Widow' unveiled another teaser clip from the film during the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday.

According to Deadline, the Scarlett Johansson-starrer is helmed by Cate Shortland and created by Kevin Feige.

The recently-released clip sees Johansson weaving through traffic in a fast shootout with a motorcyclist.

'Dark Widow' will be released simultaneously in theatres and on Disney+ with Head Access in most Disney+ markets on July 9, 2021.

At the MTV Movie and TV Awards, the 'Marriage Story' star was respected with the 'Generation Award' that celebrates actors whose diverse contributions to both film and TV have transformed them into popular household names.

As revealed by Deadline, the 'Avengers' actor joins previous recipients Sandra Bullock, Jim Carrey, Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp, Robert Downey Jr., Jamie Foxx, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Mike Myers.

Additional Generation Award honourees include Chris Pratt, Adam Sandler, Will Smith, Mark Wahlberg and Reese Witherspoon. (ANI)

