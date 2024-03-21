M Emmet Walsh, a seasoned character actor who starred in over 150 films, including Blade Runner, Blood Simple, and Knives Out has passed away at the age of 88. He also portrayed Dermot Mulroney's father in My Best Friend's Wedding', reported Variety. His manager, Sandy Joseph, confirmed that he died in Vermont. Walsh portrayed Harrison Ford's LAPD boss in Ridley Scott's 1982 film Blade Runner and the ruthless private detective Loren Visser in the Coen brothers' directorial debut Blood Simple. He also played the corrupt sheriff in the 1986 horror film Critters and a minor appearance as a security guard in Knives Out. Jung Chae Yull Dies at 26; Zombie Detective Actor Was Found Dead in Her Apartment.

Walsh featured in several noteworthy 1970s films, including Little Big Man with Dustin Hoffman, What's Up, Doc? with Ryan O'Neal and Barbra Streisand, Slap Shot with Paul Newman, and The Jerk with Steve Martin. According to Variety, the prolific actor with the hangdog face and trademark paunch went on to appear in Fletch, Back to School, Raising Arizona and Twilight. Robyn Bernard Dies at 64, Actor Was Known For Her Roles In General Hospital, Diva, Voices From the High School Among Others.

Sad to hear that character actor extraordinaire M. Emmet Walsh has passed away at 88. He was in so many classic films such as Blood Simple, The Jerk, Slap Shot, Back To School, Blade Runner and Fletch, which contains one of my favorite comedic scenes: pic.twitter.com/XJnFyejXQH — Tod Heller (@arthurbach521) March 20, 2024

Raised in Swanton, Vermont, Walsh made his debut in movies in Alice's Restaurant in 1969. He was also active on TV, appearing in Sneaky Pete, The Mind of the Married Man and guesting on dozens of series including Frasier, The X-Files, NYPD Blue and The Bob Newhart Show. He was also in demand as a voice actor, narrating Ken Burns The Civil War and Baseball documentaries and lending his voice to The Iron Giant and Pound Puppies, reported Variety.