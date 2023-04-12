South Korean actress Jung Chae-yul has been found dead in her apartment. She was 26. Chae-yul's death was announced by her management company on Tuesday, although the cause of her death is still unknown, reports nypost.com. "We are here to deliver heartbreaking news. Actress Chae-yul has left us," Chae-yul's agency, Management S, told MK News, as translated by Koreaboo. Jung Chae Yull Dies at 26; Zombie Detective Fame Actress’ Agency Issues Statement on Her Demise.

"Her funeral will be held privately in accordance with the wishes of her family, who must be in greater sadness than anyone else," the statement continued. "We hope you pray for the deceased so Chae-yul, who was also sincere in her acting, may rest in peace." "Our Chae-Yul was very hardworking. She was a deep-hearted and cool friend," the CEO of Chae-Yul's management agency told OSEN, according to the Independent. Yoo Joo Eun Dies By Apparent Suicide at 27; Korean Actress Was Best Known For Starring In Big Forest and Joseon Survival Period.