Washington [US], October 23 (ANI): Hollywood star Blake Lively posted a photo to her Instagram on Thursday (local time) where she very poorly photoshopped a pair of shoes onto her bare feet in a post about voting.

According to Page Six, a fan quickly took note of the phoney footwear, writing, "Its the drawn on heels for me (laughing and teary eyes emoji)."

Her husband, Ryan Reynolds, posted the original photo to his own page with Lively's feet on full display.

It was all in good fun for the 33-year-old actor, who tagged the heels as Louboutins and wrote on her Instagram story, "Voting fashion..."

The 43-year-old star Reynolds also teased his wife for the edited photo, mocking up his own pair of booties on her feet in a photo posted to his Instagram Story.

Lively reposted Reynolds' handiwork to her social media, joking, "...I don't see the issue."

Then in a series of posts she added, "@louboutinworld are you hiring? Barefoot iPhone doodler with vast experience avail," and "Impressive resume upon request."

As reported by Page Six, Finally, Lively explained the sandal scandal, writing, "Can you tell I was so happy to get outta a onesie and vote. Sure it was an absentee drop off ballot with a mask covering my look. But dammit I exercised my right to vote. And to not wear shoes that ruined my outfit."

Both Lively and Reynolds, who is from Vancouver, Canada, shared that it was the 'Deadpool' actor's first-time voting. (ANI)

