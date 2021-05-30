Washington [US]. May 30 (ANI): American actor Blake Lively recently showcased her ketchup art skills after one of her daughters requested the likeness of a My Little Pony character with her lunch.

The 33-year-old 'Gossip Girl' star hopped on to Instagram on Friday (local time) and posted a picture showing off the final masterpiece, which she achieved using Heinz on porcelain as her medium.

"When you ask your kid if she wants her ketchup in the shape of a heart, knowing how impressed she'll be, but then she looks at you and says 'No... Fluttershy,'" she wrote alongside the post.

According to People magazine, the 'Savages' star shares daughters 6-year-old James, 4-and-a-half-year-old, and 1- and-a-half-year-old Betty with husband Ryan Reynolds. She got married to the 'Deadpool' star in September 2012, after meeting on the set of their 2011 superhero movie 'Green Lantern.'

Recently, on the occasion of Mother's Day, Reynolds praised his wife, while trolling her on Instagram, as they've become known to do.

"It can't be said enough... you're the heart and soul of every moment this family shares. I'm grateful for the light and for the kindness you smuggle into each and every second of our lives," he wrote in the caption.

Per People magazine, Lively has been enjoying some family time with Reynolds and their girls, as she prepares to get back to work after a year in lockdown. She was recently cast as the lead in Netflix's feature adaptation of the Dark Horse comic 'Lady Killer.'

She stars as a 1950s homemaker, wife, and mother Josie Schuller, whose picture-perfect life is also a cover for her side hustle as a killer for hire. But her double life soon puts her version of the American dream in danger. Academy Award-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody is penning the script. (ANI)

