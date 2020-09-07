New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Bollywood's handsome hunk Shahid Kapoor on Monday showered love over his wife Mira Kapoor as she celebrated her 26th birthday.

The 'Kabir Singh' actor took to Instagram to share a stunning picture of his wife and penned down a short yet lovely birthday message for her.

Also Read | Qubool Hai 2.0: Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti to Reportedly Reunite For Second Season.

"Happy birthday my love. You are beautiful inside out. And I am blessed to have you in my life," he wrote in the caption.

The couple had tied the knot in a personal wedding ceremony in New Delhi in 2015 following which they welcomed two children - Zain and Misha. (ANI)

Also Read | Prabhas, Top Telugu Actor, Adopts 1,650 Acres of Reserve Forest Near Hyderabad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)