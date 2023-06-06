Washington [US], June 6 (ANI): Reality show 'Bling Empire' star Anna Shay, passed away on Monday at the age of 62 after suffering a stroke, Variety reported.

"It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke," her family said in a statement. "Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten."

Also Read | Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: A Contemporary Retelling of the Eternal Love Story of Shiv and Shakti.

Shay became fans' favourite when she appeared on the Netflix reality show 'Bling Empire' in the year 2021.

She starred alongside Kane Lim, Gabriel and Christine Chiu, Kim Lee, Jaime Xie and other Asian American Los Angeles socialites. The show was often described as the real-life 'Crazy Rich Asians'.

Also Read | Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan’s Show Set For Grand Premiere On June 17, Exclusive Streaming On Jio Cinema.

Shay was born and raised in Japan to American businessman Edward Shay and half-Japanese, half-Russian Ai Oizumi Shay. Her father was the founder of the global defense contractor Pacific Architects and Engineers, reported Variety.

'Bling Empire' co-star Kim Lee said in a statement to Variety, "This is such a huge shock. I have so much love for Anna. I know that we had issues on the show but in real life, I had such a great connection with her outside of the show. We saw eye to eye, and she gave me so many words of wisdom I will never forget. There's no one like Anna Shay; she's an incredible and unique person who was beloved by so many people. My thoughts are with her family at this difficult time." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)