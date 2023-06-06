Anna Shay shot to fame with the Netflix show Bling Empire. The 62-year-old died after suffering a stroke. The news of her demise has been confirmed by family. A statement released read, “It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke.” Co-star Kevin Kreider paid tribute to her with a video post on Instagram saying, “You never know when your last goodbye will be.” Jacklyn Zeman Dies at 70; Actress Was Best Known For Starring in General Hospital.

Anna Shay Dies

Kevin Kreider Pays Tribute

