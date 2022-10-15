Washington [US], October 15 (ANI): Film-maker Jeff Barnaby passed away at the age of 46, following a year-long battle with cancer in Montreal.

According to Variety, the 46-year-old, born and raised in Listuguj, a Mi'gmaq hamlet, is generally hailed for revolutionising Indigenous cinema by incorporating aspects of magical realism, body horror, and sci-fi.

According to a release quoted in Variety, announcing Barnaby's passing, he is remembered as a passionate filmmaker who loved music and often created the soundtracks to his films on the fly with whatever instruments were required. He was uncompromising in his stance on Indigenous identity and storytelling and was a valued member of the film community for his authenticity and honesty.

"In Mi'gmaq the word for ancestor and parent is the same thing, ungi'gul. Your language, your land, and your elders are time capsules as much as they are cultural touchstones," Barnaby recently wrote, as per the release mentioned in a Variety report.

"As an Indigenous person, you exist to move your culture forward from the past into the present to ensure its survival for the future. And whereas the inherited trauma can inform the theme, experiencing time as a singularity affects structure, the indigenous narrative exists all at once because we are living, breathing history."

Barnaby was inspired by sci-fi and horror movies growing up, including "Rabid" by David Cronenberg, "Leolo" by Quebec, "Bladerunner," and "Predator." The documentary "Incident at Restigouche" by Alanis Obomoswain, which details the Quebec Provincial Police's attack on a reserve, also had a significant impact on him. When Barnaby was four years old, the movie was filmed on his native reserve.

After graduating from Concordia University's Cinema Program, Barnaby attended Dawson College in Montreal.

'Rhymes for Young Ghouls,' the filmmaker's debut feature, came out in 2013. Starring Glen Gould, Devery Jacobs, Brandon Oakes, and Roseanne Supernault, the revenge tale took place on the fictitious Red Crow reservation. It addressed the horrific circumstances behind Canada's system of residential schools, about which new information is continuously being revealed throughout the nation.

Blood Quantum, Barnaby's 2019 film that criticises colonialism, was 12 years in the making. It described a post-apocalyptic scenario in which Native Americans survived a zombie apocalypse. Seven Canadian Screen Awards were given to the movie, including one that Barnaby personally earned for Achievement in Editing. In addition, he was a nominee for best original screenplay.

According to Variety, Barnaby is survived by his wife, Sarah Del Seronde, and his son Miles. (ANI)

