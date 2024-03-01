Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], March 1 (ANI): Former CEO of BP, Bob Dudley, BP CEO Murray Auchincloss and PMS Prasad, Executive Director of Reliance Industries Limited, arrived in Jamnagar, Gujarat for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

DLF CEO Kushal Pal Singh also reached out to attend the festivities.

From B-town celebs, international artists, sports personalities to politicians, a number of eminent personalities are attending the grand pre-wedding celebration. Earlier on Thursday, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone arrived in Jamnagar. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also travelled to the city for the three-day pre-wedding festivities.

Zuckerberg arrived along with his wife, Priscilla Chan and the couple received a warm welcome at the airport with white garlands and a traditional dance performance.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi Thackeray and party leader Aaditya Thackeray arrived in Jamnagar last night. Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis 's wife, Amruta Fadnavis, is also among the guests.

Pop sensation Rihanna, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and American singer and songwriter J Brown arrived in Jamnagar for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations.

On Wednesday, the Ambani family organised 'anna seva' to seek the blessings of the local community for the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. After the meal, the attendees enjoyed traditional folk music. Famous Gujarati singer Kirtidan Gadhvi stole the show with his singing.

At Jogwad village near Reliance Township in Jamnagar, Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and other members of the Ambani family, including Radhika Merchant, served traditional Gujarati food to the villagers. Radhika's maternal grandmother and parents--Viren and Shaila Merchant--also took part in the 'anna seva'. The guest list also includes former Prime Minister of Sweden Carl Bildt, former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper, President of Google Donald Harrison, former President of Bolivia, Jorge Quiroga, former Prime Minister of Australia Kevin Rudd and Chairperson of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab.

CEO and MD ADNOC Dr Sultan Al Jaber, CEO bp Murray Auchincloss, Chairman and Founder Colony Capital Thomas Barrack, CEO JC2 Ventures John Chambers, Former CEO bp Bob Dudley, President of Global Development at BMGF Christopher Elias, Executive Chairman at Exor John Elkann, and CEO of Endeavor Ari Emanuel are also expected to be in Jamnagar. (ANI)

