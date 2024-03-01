After knee surgery, K-pop sensation Seventeen member S.Coups has been exempted from mandatory military duties. S.Coups had undergone a physical examination to receive his mandatory service assignment and was declared fully exempt. He will not be required to carry out public service duties, according to allkpop.com. SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups Exempted From Military Service Over Knee Injury; PLEDIS Reacts to April Comeback Rumours.

According to talent management company Pledis Entertainment, S.Coups has a level 5 exemption from mandatory military service duties. It means he is fully exempted from conscription unless the country enters a state of war. In 2023, the K-pop star suffered a cruciate ligament rupture in his left knee during a filming schedule. It required surgery and extended treatment. Since then, S.Coups has made limited public appearances as his main focus is recovery.

In February, the talent agency shared that his condition has improved significantly and that he would resume his schedules till they do not require excessive physical activity commencing in March. Meanwhile, Seventeen, which consists of thirteen members -- S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino, plans on returning with a new album in April.

