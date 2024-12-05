Washington [US], December 5 (ANI): Music icon Bob Dylan has expressed full confidence in Timothee Chalamet's ability to portray him in the highly anticipated biopic 'A Complete Unknown', set for release this Christmas Day.

The legendary singer-songwriter, known for his poetic lyrics and influence on 1960s music, took to social media on Wednesday to share his thoughts on the film and the actor playing him.

Also Read | ‘Animal’ Actress Triptii Dimri is IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Star of 2024, Beats Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and Others - Check Out the Top 10!.

https://x.com/bobdylan/status/1864381624915231149

"There's a movie about me opening soon called A Complete Unknown (what a title!)," Dylan wrote, acknowledging the upcoming release, adding, "Timothee Chalamet is starring in the lead role. Timmy's a brilliant actor, so I'm sure he's going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me."

Also Read | ‘Pushpa 2’ Beauty Rashmika Mandanna’s Saree Looks Will Make You Say ‘WOW’ (View Pics).

Directed by James Mangold, 'A Complete Unknown' is set in the summer of 1961, when the 19-year-old Bob Dylan first arrived in New York City from Minnesota with little more than his guitar and dreams of making it big in the music world.

The film is inspired by Elijah Wald's 2015 book 'Dylan Goes Electric!' Newport, Seeger, Dylan, and the Night That Split the Sixties, which delves into the pivotal moment in Dylan's career when he transitioned from folk music to rock, electrifying his sound and sparking controversy at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Dylan, who is known for his unorthodox and often elusive nature, expressed his admiration for the book, calling it "a fantastic retelling of events from the early '60s that led up to the fiasco at Newport," as per the Hollywood Reporter.

He went on to suggest that viewers read the book after seeing the film to gain a deeper understanding of the historical context and significance of this transformative period in his life.

Timothee Chalamet, who has received critical acclaim for his performances in films like 'Dune', 'Call Me by Your Name', 'Lady Bird', and 'Little Women', has spoken candidly about his connection to Dylan's story.

In an earlier interview, the actor revealed how he sees parallels between his own rise to fame and Dylan's early struggles.

"I've had a life experience, I won't say it's weird, but I can relate to some of these things [Bob Dylan] went through," Chalamet shared, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

He pointed out that both Dylan and he had dreams of achieving greatness in their respective fields--Dylan in the realm of rock 'n' roll and Chalamet in the world of cinema.

Chalamet also drew a comparison between Dylan's journey in folk music and his own career path in the indie film world, saying, "For [Dylan], it was folk music. He couldn't keep a rock 'n' roll band because they would all get hired by other kids that had more money, literally, in Minnesota. So for me, it was finding a very personal style movie," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Chalamet described his transition into filmmaking as a process of finding his rhythm and confidence, similar to how Dylan navigated the challenges of making a name for himself in the competitive world of music.

'A Complete Unknown' focuses on a pivotal moment in Bob Dylan's early career, capturing the young artist's journey to New York City in 1961, when he was beginning to make his mark in the folk music scene.

The film will explore not only Dylan's artistic evolution but also the cultural and musical shifts of the era, culminating in the controversial moment when Dylan famously "went electric" at the Newport Folk Festival, forever altering the course of music history, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The film is expected to provide a fresh perspective on the complexities of Dylan's character and his rise to fame, as well as the internal and external challenges he faced along the way.

The movie is slated to release on 25 December 2024.

'A Complete Unknown' will also have IMAX Early Access screenings at select IMAX theatres across AMC, Regal, Cineplex, and Cinemark locations in various cities, including Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Cleveland, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Minneapolis, Nashville, Phoenix, San Francisco, San Diego, Seattle, and Washington, D.C. In Canada, early screenings will be available in Toronto and Montreal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)