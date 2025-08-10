Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10 (ANI): On Sunday, actor Bobby Deol was spotted at the prayer meet of Shera's father, Sunder Singh Jolly, in Mumbai. Shera is Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's bodyguard.

In the visuals captured by the paps, Bobby could be seen be giving a tight hug to emotional Shera. The 'Animal' star also met with Shera's son before he entered the Gurudwara.

Daisy Shah, Maniesh Paul, Mika Singh, Bigg Boss 17 contestant Mannara Chopra, and singer Rahul Vaidya also marked their presence at the prayer meet of Shera's father in Mumbai.

Shera, whose real name is Gurmeet Singh Jolly, has been associated with Salman for years.

On Wednesday, he confirmed the demise of his father via an official statement.

"My father Shri Sunder Singh Jolly has left for heavenly abode today. The last journey will start at 4 PM from my residence 1902, The Park luxury Residences, Off Lokhandwala Back Road, Oshiwara, Andheri West, Mumbai. Cremation will take place at Oshiwara Crematorium , Jogeshwari West ..in grief Shera," the statement read.

A few hours after the demise, Salman arrived at Shera's house to pay his last respects.

During the visit, Salman was seen comforting Shera with a hug.(ANI)

