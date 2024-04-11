Chaand Raat marked on the eve of Ramadan Eid or Eid ul-Fitr (Eid al-Fitr) and the last day of Roza for Muslims across the world. With that, Eid 2024 date was confirmed. Celebrated based on the citing of the moon, Eid al-Fitr 2024 is celebrated on April 11 in India. To Eid ul-Fitr 2024 marking the end of the Holy month of Ramadan, it is common practice to share Eid Mubarak 2024 wishes and messages, Happy Eid al-Fitr greetings as well as traditional greetings popular in other parts of the world such as Selamat Hari Raya Puasa images, Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2024 images, Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2024 greetings, Selamat Hari Raya Idul Fitri 2024 images and wallpapers, WhatsApp stickers and Facebook status pictures.

Chaand Raat is a time of celebration when families and friends gather in open areas at the end of the last day of Ramadan to spot the new moon, which signals the arrival of the Islamic month of Shawwal and the day of Eid. Many people consider it to be the night that the New Moon is cited in the new Islamic month. Ramadan is considered to be the most important practice and the holiest month of the year. Chaand Raat marks the end of this month of reverence and stringent fasting and paves the way for celebratory times.

Many people bring in the festival by getting together with family and friends and preparing for the grand feast and festivities of Eid ul-Fitr. As we prepare to mark Eid 2024, here are some Eid al-Fitr wishes and messages, Eid greetings, Eid Mubarak images and wallpapers, and more that you can share online with family and friends.

Happy Eid Images and Wallpapers

Happy Eid (File Image)

Happy Eid Images and Wallpapers

Happy Eid (File Image)

Eid Mubarak Images and Wallpapers

Eid Mubarak (File Image)

Eid Mubarak Images and Wallpapers

Eid Mubarak (File Image)

Selamat Hari Raya Idul Fitri Images and Wallpapers

Selamat Hari Raya Idul Fitri (File Image)

Selamat Hari Raya Idul Fitri Images and Wallpapers

Selamat Hari Raya Idul Fitri (File Image)

Hari Raya Aidilfitri Images and Wallpapers

Hari Raya Aidilfitri (File Image)

Hari Raya Aidilfitri Images and Wallpapers

Hari Raya Aidilfitri (File Image)

The celebration of Eid, much like other Islamic celebrations, took place first in the Middle East and was followed on the succeeding day in India. We hope that the celebration of Chaand Raat and Eid ul-Fitr brings with it peace and happiness to one and all.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2024 03:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).