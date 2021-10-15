Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 (ANI): As the country celebrates Dussehra on Friday, members of B-town made sure to extend their heartfelt wishes to their friends, fans and followers.

A slew of celebrities including Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan, Shefali Shah and more, took to their respective social media handles to share their wishes on this joyous festival.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Hema Malini posted a digital artwork of a bow and arrow, which read, "Happy Dussehra".

Along with the photo, the actor-politician tweeted, "Vijaya Dashami celebrates the triumph of good over evil. May positive energy always overcome the negative, leading to peace and prosperity everywhere."

Amitabh Bachchan posted a beautiful artwork of a silhouette of Ravan effigy, about to be hit by an arrow on fire. The image read, "Happy Vijayadashami".

Along with it, Big B tweeted, "T 4062 - Happy Dashhera."

Shefali Shah shared a picture on Instagram in which she looks gorgeous in a pink saree, as she strikes a pose with her husband and director-producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

She added the caption, "Wishing loads of happiness and good health to all of you! #HappyDussehra."

Shilpa Shetty shared her Dussehra wishes by posting a video of herself on her Twitter handle in which she shared her heartfelt message for her followers and their families.

"Happy Dussehra to you and your loved ones," she wrote.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram Story and shared a short and sweet animated clip to extend her greetings for Dussehra.

Several other celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Neha Dhupia and more, extended Dussehra wishes on social media. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)