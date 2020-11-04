Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 (ANI): On the occasion of Karva Chauth, several Bollywood beauties including Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Raveena Tandon and Sonali Bendre took to social media and shared stunning pictures.

Wishing a happy Karva Chauth to all the ladies, the 'Apne' actor shared gorgeous pictured as she got dressed up in a maroon saree. In the picture, the 'Dhadkan' star looked breathtakingly beautiful as she elegantly posed for the lens. In the picture, Shilpa is seen donning a saree with golden print and matching traditional jewellery. In a low-make up look, the actor looked gorgeous.

Also Read | Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Rupal Patel Says She Is Done Playing Kokila Modi, ‘I Have Lived the Character for 8 Long Years’.

She captioned the post as, "RED-dy Shetty Go! Happy Karvachauth, Ladies.#KarvaChauth2020 #SareeNotSorry #festiveseason #festivals #sareelove."

The 'Sarfarosh' actor Bendre, too, posted an adorable picture with husband Goldie Behl and penned a long note on the festival on Instagram. "Happy Karwa Chauth to those celebrating. I have always found rituals and traditions like these to be very comforting. In my sphere of things, they are in many ways a bridge between the old and the new ways of thinking and living. Rather than be averse and antipathetic, I have always looked at how to evolve and adapt for a more harmonious way of life," she wrote in a caption to the picture.

Also Read | Miss India Review: 15 WTF Moments in Keerthy Suresh's Netflix Film That Left Us Stumped (SPOILER ALERT).

"Every year, I celebrate Karwa Chauth with my family and friends. This ritual brings a new colour to my relationships, especially with my mother-in-law. It's become a tradition to celebrate it together and I actually look forward to the day and what it entails, especially when we all come together. For me, it's about this sisterhood we have created, being grateful for the beautiful bond my husband and I share and of course the opportunity to be pampered throughout the day. Do what makes you happy," she added.

Dressed in a red traditional suit-salwar, actor Raveena Tandon shared a couple of pictures waiting for the moon to show up in the sky. She also penned a note on the Karva Chauth celebration this year. She wrote, "I fast for the happiness and health and long life, for my Mums,(mom and mamma,)my dad, my husband, my kids and their families. It's all your faith and your good vibrations that send out into the universe. This is the first time Anil and my kids not here with me to help me do the prayer and break my fast, missing all in Mumbai!"

"For me, the holiest, purest, is the prayers for, my parents, my husband my family, who enrich my life every day with love happiness. I pray and thank god for everything. Happy #KarvaChauth," she added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)