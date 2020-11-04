Actress Rupal Patel, who became ionic with her portrayal of Kokilaben Modi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, once again reprised her role of the strict saas for Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. However, the actress is done with Kokila Modi. "I am done with my journey of playing Kokila Modi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. I have lived the character for eight long years," said Rupal to Bombay Times. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Promo: Kokila Says ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha?’ Once Again, Questions Gopi and Gehna About ‘Anda’ in the Prasad (Watch Video).

"I have lived each and every shade of the character. Maine nau ke nau ras ji liye is kirdar ke. Frankly speaking, there is nothing much left for me to explore in the character. It has lived its life and I have moved on now. However, it was a fruitful journey," the actress told the daily. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Rupal Patel, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Mohammad Nazim to Quit the Show Soon?.

There were recent reports that Rupal had quit Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. Refuting them, she revealed that she was signed on the show for only a limited time. "For the record, I didn't quit Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. I was signed in for a month long period only. Apart from me and the makers, a few other people too knew that I will not be a part of the show for more than a month. However, when the makers requested me to shoot for a few days more for the second season, I happily did that as I owe them this," concluded Rupal.

