New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Bollywood fraternity heaped praises on shuttler PV Sindhu after she defeated China's He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal match of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics here at the Musashino Forest Plaza Court 1.

Taking to her Instagram story, superstar Deepika Padukone applauded Sindhu by sharing a special post that sees the athlete's image in a queen card.

Abhishek Bachchan also hailed Sindhu by sharing her winning picture from the match. Alongside the snap, he tweeted, "Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 on winning the bronze and also for becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. You make India proud."

Varun Dhawan shared a priceless video on his IG story where he could be seen watching Tokyo Olympics on television with his father David Dhawan. Both are seen elated and cheering for Sindhu as she wins the game.

Alongside the video, Varun wrote, "@Pvsindhu1 Dose it again. The world champion."

Celebrating India's win, Taapsee Pannu also tweeted, "Our girl is getting home the bronze !!!!! She did it!!! One colour at a time I say! Come on champ @Pvsindhu1 This calls for a celebration !!!!!! You are one of a kind, let's celebrate YOU!"

Actor Randeep Hood applauded Sindhu by writing a special note on his Twitter handle. "It's the Indian Women showing us the way.. Bravo #PVSindhu !! 1s Indian Woman Olympian to win 2 individual medal at the #OlympicGames #Bronze #Champion."

Vaani Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Dia Mirza, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and other stars from the film industry also showered PV Sindhu with heartfelt wishes for winning the bronze medal match at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Shuttler PV Sindhu defeated Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15 in the bronze medal match that lasted for 52 minutes. Sindhu had earlier returned with a silver medal at the Rio Olympics 2016. (ANI)

