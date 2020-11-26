Mumbai, Nov 26 (PTI) Actors Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Urmila Matondkar and others on Thursday paid tributes to those who lost their lives in 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on the occasion of the 12th anniversary of the carnage.

On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea route in Mumbai and opened fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others during a 60-hour siege in the city.

Also Read | Kiara Advani Shimmers and Shines in This Golden Manish Malhotra Saree (View Pic).

Taking to Twitter, Kumar said that 26/11 is a day Mumbaikars will never forget.

"My heartfelt tribute to the martyrs and victims of the #MumbaiTerrorAttack. We will forever be indebted to our bravehearts for their supreme sacrifice," the superstar tweeted.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma’s Maternity Styling is on Fleek, Actress Looks Radiant in her Yellow Anita Dongre Outfit.

Replying to Mumbai Police's tweet, about never erasing people's sacrifice from history, Bachchan wrote, "Lest we forget."

Matondkar shared a collage of the martyrs and wrote citizens will remain grateful to those who laid down their lives saving others.

"Heartfelt tribute to martyrs and victims of 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack. Salute to strength and resilience of people of #MumbaiCity. Eternally grateful for your supreme sacrifice and you are forever in our hearts," the 46-year-old actor tweeted.

Actors Ranvir Shorey and Raveena Tandon also prayed for the victims and martyrs of the attack, saying they will never forget their sacrifice.

"Never forget. Prayers for all who laid down and lost their lives on the day," Shorey wrote.

Tandon said, "Never Forget . Never Forgive . #26/11."

Actor Randeep Hooda shared a video of the Bomb Detection Dog Squad of 26/11 attacks, which helped trace several live bombs and RDX during the terror strike.

"12 years of #MumbaiTerrorAttack! While the martyrs and victims will never be forgotten, here's an ode to the pawsome gang, which is a reminder that not all heroes wear uniforms," Hooda tweeted.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal Hotel, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital and the Nariman House Jewish community centre, now renamed Nariman Light House, were some of the places targeted by the terrorists.

The then Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare, Mumbai's Additional Police Commissioner Ashok Kamte, Senior Police Inspector Vijay Salaskar and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Tukaram Omble were among those killed in the attack.

NSG commando Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was also killed while fighting the terrorists.

Nine terrorists were later killed by the security forces, including the National Security Guard (NSG), the country's elite commando force.

Ajmal Kasab was the only terrorist who was captured alive. He was hanged four years later on November 21, 2012.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)