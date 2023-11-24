Sholay has been watched a countless number of times. Many have discussed it at length. Actors have mulled over it and yet the stories just don't stop to pour in from this iconic film. We feel the credit goes to the duo of Salim-Javed who created history with this film in more ways than one. Yes, the movie takes inspiration from several Hollywood counterparts and Salim Khan never disagreed with that. Guess that's why most of the characters in Sholay are inspired by Salim Khan's life. Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Recalls Dad Salim Khan Saying ‘Tum Cult Star Banoge’ After Watching ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’.

As per Rediff, Amitabh Bachchan's Jai and Dharmendra's Veeru got their names from Salim Khan's friends - Jai Singh Rao Kalevar and Veerandar Singh Bias. Thakur Baldev Singh is the name of Khan's father-in-law, his wife Salma's father. In fact, the scene where Jai makes a terrible case for Veeru in front of Mausi while asking for Basanti's hand for marriage for Veeru was inspired by Kishore Kumar from Half Ticket.

As Salim Khan said in the interview, "I had a good memory and would draw from my movie-watching experiences. I don't believe in the idea of originality. Nothing is original." We sort of believe him now as there are movies that look quite inspired by a host of movies.

