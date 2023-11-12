Amjad Khan Birth Anniversary: The Actor's Gabbar Turn For Britannia Impacted Its Glucose D Biscuit Sale - Here's How

It's literally impossible to write anything about Amjad Khan without mentioning Sholay. Not everyone gets this lucky to make an impact across generations with their debut film. Khan had the charisma and the just right amount of vileness to be the menacing Gabbar Singh on screen. Today, we often use the dialogues in the regular vocabulary. But did you know Amjad Khan's Gabbar villainy increased the sales of Britannia's Glucose biscuits? Amjad Khan Birth Anniversary: Did You Know The Actor's Prep Work For Gabbar Singh In Sholay Has A Jaya Bachchan Connection?.

Yup! Those were the days when endorsing a brand was looked down upon by the film industry. They believed only 'out of work' actors appear in commercials. Imagine the plight now! Anyway, as per a Brand Equity article, Britannia was looking to market its Glucose biscuit and make it a kid's favourite. Parle G already had the biggest market share in that. That's when a few creative minds came up with the idea of featuring Gabbar in the ad!

It was unusual as Gabbar is a villain and the latter doesn't sell products. But the ad makers and conceptualisers were convinced it would work. So the team reached out to Javed Akhtar, the one who co-wrote Sholay with Salim Khan, sought permission from Ramesh Sippy to use the characters, roped in Samba (Vijay Khote) and Kalia (Mac Mohan) to keep it authentic and shot the ad in the outskirts of Mumbai. Amjad Khan Birth Anniversary: Five Movies Of The Actor You Should Watch And Not Just Sholay.

Check it out here:

The impact was huge and Britannia increased the visibility of its Glucose biscuit post this ad was released.

But what's interesting here is, Amjad Khan received Rs 40,000 for this ad and he donated all of it to charity!

