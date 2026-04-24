Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (ANI): Film producer Nidhi Dutta has extended a heartfelt birthday wish to actor Varun Dhawan. Taking to Instagram, Nidhi shared a series of pictures of the 'Border 2' actor.

In an ode to Varun's character as Param Veer Chakra awardee Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya, in the war drama film, she wrote, "Happy Birthday To Our Hoshiyar! There are some people you work with and some that become the heart of the Journey... Varun you became the latter... from day one you brought not only your talent but your warmth, energy and unwavering spirit to Border 2 and that lifted everyone around you always!"

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Nidhi hailed Varun for carrying his character with much grace, making the process lighter, fun and memorable.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DXgGmLEDDSM/

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"In a film That demanded so much from all of us.. you carried it with such grace... You made the process lighter, fun and so much more memorable for me... and for that I will always be so grateful! Here's to more Stories, Laughter and only the best years ahead for you @varundvn," she added.

Reacting to the post, Varun also dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Border 2, which was released in theatres on January 23, is inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War and showcases how the Army, Navy, and Air Force fight together as one force. It brings Sunny Deol back in uniform once again.

The film also stars Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, birthday wishes have been pouring in for Varun Dhawan across social media platforms.

Celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Medhaa Rana, and others penned birthday messages for Varun.

On the work front for the actor, he will be next seen in 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani and directed by veteran filmmaker David Dhawan, the upcoming entertainer also features Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde.

It will hit theatres on May 22. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)