Washington DC [US], August 12 (ANI): Two men have been arrested in connection with the burglary at the home of actor Brad Pitt's home in Los Angeles, reported PEOPLE.

The incident occurred two month ago on June 25, when the suspects allegedly broke in through a front window and stole property from the house. Pitt, 61, was not at home at the time.

According to the publication, the two men have been identified as 18-year-old Jaquory Arman Watson and Damari Zair Charles. They were arrested on August 11 and charged with first-degree burglary.

Authorities say the pair are also suspected of breaking into another home in Orange County, California, on August 7. They are being held without bail. If convicted, they could face up to six years in prison.

The alleged burglary took place at around 10:30 p.m. local time, after the suspects "broke into the residence via the front window," the Los Angeles Police Department told PEOPLE. They allegedly "ransacked the location, then fled the location with miscellaneous property," police said.

Police believe Watson and Charles were part of a group involved in several home burglaries across Southern California. A third suspect connected to the Pitt burglary has not yet been identified.

The break-in at Pitt's home is one of several recent celebrity home burglaries in Los Angeles this year. In February, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's home was also targeted. At the time, burglars reportedly smashed a glass door or window to get inside before fleeing with stolen items. (ANI)

