Brad Pitt, born on December 18, 1963, is one of the most recognised Hollywood stars globally. After beginning his career with minor roles and leading in a few overlooked films, Pitt's breakthrough came with his portrayal of a charming cowboy hitchhiker in Thelma & Louise (1991). This critically acclaimed role put him on the map. He quickly demonstrated his versatility, starring in intense dramas like Legends of the Fall (1994) and Seven (1995), while also exploring darker comic roles in 12 Monkeys (1995) - earning him his first Oscar nomination - and Fight Club (1999).

Over the decades, Pitt has struck a rare balance between mainstream appeal and artistic ambition. He delivered standout performances in films like Inglourious Basterds (2009) and Moneyball (2011). His versatility was finally acknowledged with an acting Oscar for his scene-stealing role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019).

But even before his acting Oscar, Pitt had already won one - as a producer. Through his production company, Plan B Entertainment, Pitt has been instrumental in bringing critically acclaimed films to life, even when he didn’t appear in all of them. Pitt's producing credits include The Departed (2006), The Tree of Life (2011), and 12 Years a Slave (2013), with the latter earning Pitt his first Academy Award. Beyond producing, Pitt has also served as an executive producer on notable projects such as Fury (2014), Selma (2014), and Moonlight (2016).

As Pitt turns 61, let’s take a look at his five highest-rated films as a producer (excluding executive producer credits) on IMDb - and where you can stream them.

5. Moneyball

Brad Pitt in Moneyball

IMDb Rating: 7.6

This biographical sports drama sees Brad Pitt as Billy Beane, a baseball manager who revolutionises team selection and player rotation through statistics. Directed by Bennett Miller, Moneyball earned six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor (Pitt), and Best Supporting Actor (Jonah Hill). It’s an engaging underdog story with a sharp script and stellar performances.

Streaming in India on Netflix.

4. Kick-Ass

A Still From Kick-Ass

IMDb Rating: 7.6

This quirky superhero action-comedy, directed by Matthew Vaughn, stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Chloë Grace Moretz, Mark Strong, and Nicolas Cage. Pitt, as a producer, stays behind the scenes in this vibrant tale about a teenager moonlighting as a vigilante. When a video of him getting beaten up goes viral, it draws the attention of a father-daughter crime-fighting duo and a ruthless mob boss. Available to rent or purchase on Apple TV, Google Play Movies, and Amazon Video.

3. The Big Short

Brad Pitt in The Big Short

IMDb Rating: 7.8

This satirical comedy, directed by Adam McKay, takes a hard look at the 2007–2008 financial crisis caused by the US housing bubble. Featuring an ensemble cast including Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, and Brad Pitt, the film offers a sharp, witty, and surprisingly accessible take on a complex topic.

Available to rent or purchase on Apple TV, Google Play Movies, and Amazon Video.

2. 12 Years a Slave

Brad Pitt in 12 Years a Slave

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Based on the real-life memoirs of Solomon Northup, 12 Years a Slave is a harrowing depiction of the horrors of slavery, brought to life by director Steve McQueen. The cast includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Michael Fassbender, Lupita Nyong’o (in her Oscar-winning role), Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Dano and Brad Pitt. It’s an unflinching, powerful film that remains essential viewing. Available to rent or purchase on Apple TV, Google Play Movies, and Amazon Video.

1. The Departed

A Still From The Departed

IMDb Rating: 8.5

This crime thriller, which finally earned Martin Scorsese his long-overdue Oscar for Best Director, was Brad Pitt’s producing debut. While Pitt didn’t appear in this remake of Hong Kong’s Infernal Affairs, the stellar cast more than compensates. With performances by Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, and Mark Wahlberg, The Departed is a gripping tale of loyalty, betrayal, and identity. Available to rent or purchase on Apple TV, Google Play Movies, and Amazon Video.

