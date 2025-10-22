Washington DC [US], October 22 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile has recently announced a global tour for 2026, scheduled to visit arenas in the U.S. in the early part of the year, according to Variety.

She announced the tour two days before releasing her new "Returning to Myself" album

Also Read | 'There Used To Be Gatherings at Home': Rajat Bedi Recounts Legendary Bollywood Open Lunches at Father Narendra Bedi's Office and Praises Co-Star Raghav Juyal While Celebrating Comeback in 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'.

The tour is titled 'Human Tour', named after the song "Human" that appears on the new album, which is her first solo release since 2021's "In These Silent Days."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DQHMcZpjnS2/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Also Read | R Ilaiyaraaja vs Sony Music Case: Company Refuses To Share Revenue Details Citing Confidentiality; Madras High Court Defers Hearing Until Supreme Court Decides Transfer Plea to Bombay High Court.

Ten cities in North America are initially scheduled for February and March. Madison Square Garden in New York and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles are among the venues where the Human Tour will touch down in February and March. The tour kicks off February 10 at Philadelphia's Xfinity Mobile Arena. From there, it will hit Boston's TD Garden, Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL, the Target Center in Minneapolis, Salt Lake City's Delta Center, Portland's Moda Center and the Chase Center in San Francisco, as per the outlet.

Carlile and her band have not done a headline tour of the U.S. since the summer of 2023.

Ahead of her tour, Carllle will also be playing the Girls Just Wanna Weekend festival in Mexico in January.

Although Carlile has not released a solo studio album in four years, "Returning to Myself" is not her only release of 2025, as a joint album with Elton John, "Who Believes in Angels," came out earlier this year, including the pair's Oscar-nominated song 'Never Too Late,' reported Variety. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)