Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 26 (PTI) Wearing a close-fitting black T-shirt and jeans, she walked confidently before superstar Mohanlal, clearing the path for him by efficiently managing the crowd.

Her tough looks and commanding gestures made her stand out among the male watch-and-ward staff escorting the actor when he attended a function in Kochi recently.

She is Anu Kunjumon, one of several women who are now breaking gender stereotypes by entering the long-standing, male-dominated profession of bouncers.

Bouncers are professional security personnel deployed to manage crowds during mass events, escort celebrities, provide personal security to those facing threats, handle party spoilers during DJ parties, and deal with troublemakers at pubs and bars.

Like Kunjumon, several women who are confident in their physical fitness and mental strength are now working as bouncers, a relatively new and unconventional profession in Kerala.

If anyone asks what made her choose a profession that women do not typically take up, Kunjumon would say that she has always liked to command people and earn their respect.

The 37-year-old would also say that she has always wanted to be mentally strong and physically powerful in life.

"I am a person who grew up fighting all kinds of challenges in my life. I had to strive to look after my mother and sister and to live a dignified life in society. But I overcame everything with my mental strength," she told PTI.

A photographer by profession, Kunjumon used to take photos at film promotional events and celebrity programmes as per the demands of clients.

She said that women photographers covering film promotions were also very rare when she began her career years ago. At one such event, she had an argument and altercation with a male bouncer, which ultimately led her to choose that profession.

"One of the bouncers pushed me while I was taking pictures at the function. I didn't like the way I was treated, so I gave him a strong push, which literally knocked him down. I later called the agency that supplied bouncers for the event and asked them why they don't hire women bouncers. I also expressed my interest in working as a female bouncer," she said.

She believes that a woman with strong willpower, mental strength, and a moderately fit body can excel as a bouncer.

During her years-long career, Kunjumon, who hails from Kochi, has worked as a bouncer at celebrity events and pub parties, as well as escorting female celebrities and business professionals.

"I have never felt any difficulty in managing crowds over the years. I have had to deal with troublemakers--men, women, and transgender individuals--in many situations. However, I have never had any bad experiences as a woman in such circumstances," the bouncer said with a smile.

She also stated that she is pursuing her job as a bouncer with the same passion as she had for photography.

Another woman bouncer, who does not wish to be named, said they receive almost equal pay to their male counterparts for their services.

"We are hired based on the demands of clients. In the majority of award nights, celebrity events, and DJ parties, women bouncers are now a necessity," she told PTI. However, she admitted that the lack of professional training is a major challenge for bouncers like her.

"I have been going to the gym for years and am very particular about keeping my body fit. But apart from that, I have not received any professional training to work as a bouncer or to meet the required responsibilities," the 32-year-old said.

Rakhee K George, who runs Bonfire Events, an event management company in Kochi, said there is no proper system in place to provide training for women bouncers.

"Many bouncer-supplying agencies simply send physically strong-looking women to events as per the clients' demands. Many women bouncers overcome challenges during work through their mental courage," she said.

Umesh Kumar, who runs a private security agency here, said they usually do not provide women bouncers due to the lack of trained personnel.

"It seems that the majority of such recruitments are done through gyms. Physically strong women, especially those with gym training, are deployed as bouncers by many agencies," he said.

