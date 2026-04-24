Tokyo [Japan], April 24 (ANI): India and Japan held the 8th Army-to-Army Staff Talks with focus on further strengthening of defence cooperation.

The Indian Army and Japan Ground Self-Defence Force also discussed interoperability through enhanced bilateral exercises and SME Exchanges.

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In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Japan said, "The 8th Army to Army Staff Talks (AAST) between Indian Army and Japan Ground Self Defence Force (JGSDF) took place at Tokyo from 22-24 April 2026. The discussions focused on further strengthening of defence cooperation and interoperability through enhanced bilateral exercises and SME Exchanges. The delegation called on Nagma M Mallick, the Ambassador of India to Japan and General ARAI Masayoshi, the Chief of Staff, Japan Ground Self Defense Force."

https://x.com/IndianEmbTokyo/status/2047550341907177763?s=20

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As per a statement by the Indian Army, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

In a post on X, the Indian Army said, "The 8th India-Japan Army-to-Army Staff Talks (AAST) are being held from 22-24 April in (Japan). Both sides held a productive exchange of views, reviewed ongoing defence cooperation measures between both the nations and outlined future interactions across diverse domains. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. The delegation also called on the Chief of Staff, Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF)."

https://x.com/adgpi/status/2047262820090482757?s=20

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday welcomed Japan's decision to review its long-standing framework governing the transfer of defence equipment and technology, describing it as a positive step that could further strengthen bilateral security cooperation.

Addressing the weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "India welcomes Japan's review of the three principles on the transfer of defence equipment and technology. Defence and security cooperation form an important pillar of the India-Japan special strategic and global partnership."

He emphasised that both India and Japan have consistently worked to deepen collaboration under their shared strategic vision.

"As part of the Joint Declaration on security cooperation between India and Japan, both sides have committed to increasing practical cooperation in the interest of their national security and continue economic dynamism," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)