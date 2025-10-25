Los Angeles [US], October 25 (ANI): 'Bridgerton' creator Chris Van Dusen has come on board for 'Calabasas' series as new showrunner.

Calabasas is executive produced by Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts.

Van Dusen replaces Pretty Little Liars creator I. Marlene King who was originally attached as showrunner of the drama, based on the book If You Lived Here You'd Be Famous By Now by Via Bleidner, as per Deadline.

She has stepped away from the project after working on it for over a year. Van Dusen will now write the adaptation and serve as showrunner.

He will executive produce via his CVD Productions alongside Kardashian, Belletrist Productions' Roberts, Karah Preiss and Matt Matruski as well as Alexandra Milchan (Tar), who had the rights to the book, through her Crescent Line banner.

In the vein of The O.C. and Beverly Hills, 90210, Calabasas follows Via, a 16-year-old sheltered Midwestern Catholic school girl whose world is turned upside down when her family moves and she's forced to transfer to the fast world of Calabasas High where nothing is as it appears and where everyone is trying to be someone else. It's a place where dreams come true ... but not without complications and sometimes unforeseen consequences. (ANI)

