Washington [US], May 25 (ANI): Britney Spears has addressed the controversy surrounding her lighting a cigarette on a recent flight, sharing her perspective on the incident in an Instagram post.

The singer, 43, admitted to smoking on the plane but claimed that notifying authorities was "kinda much."

In her post, Spears described the flight as her "first time" drinking vodka and claimed that she felt "smart" and "clear" after consuming the drink.

She also alleged that one of the flight attendants was "weird" and invaded her personal space.

"I do so apologize to anyone I offended but the flight attendants always make sure I'm way at the back of the plane anyways," Spears wrote.

According to People magazine, Spears lit a cigarette on a JSX charter plane on May 22, violating federal aviation regulations.

Flight attendants asked her to put out the cigarette, which she did.

Authorities were contacted mid-flight, and when the plane landed, Spears was met by officials who issued a warning about her conduct, according to People magazine.

This incident comes amid speculation about Spears' behaviour, particularly given her history of mental health concerns.

Spears was under a conservatorship for 13 years, which ended in November 2021.

The singer has since released a best-selling memoir, 'The Woman in Me', and has been open about her experiences. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)