Washington [US], February 22 (ANI): Good news for all the Britney Spears fans as the singer has landed a record-breaking publishing deal for her 'Tell-All' memoir.

According to CNN, Britney has recently inked a contract with publisher Simon & Schuster, valued at more than USD 15 million.

The book will give everyone a sneak peek into the 'Pretty Girls' hitmaker's accounts of and commentary on her rise to fame, her music career and her relationship with her family.

The news of Britney's memoir deal comes months after her conservatorship was terminated by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge. (ANI)

