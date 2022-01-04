New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Days after calling out her family on social media, pop star Britney Spears unfollowed her sister Jamie Lynn Spears on Instagram.

The 'Toxic' star is no longer following her sister Jamie Lynn on Instagram, confirmed People magazine.

This move comes after Britney called out her family for "killing her dreams" during the 13-year-long conservatorship and specifically her sister for not supporting her throughout the legal battle, which ended in November.

In July, the 40-year-old singer called out her sister on Instagram writing, "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes!!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!!"

According to People magazine, Jamie Lynn responded to Britney on her own page writing, "May the peace of the Lord be with you, and your spirit," with a mirror selfie of herself.

She later deleted the caption, leaving only the emoticons, after Britney appeared to mock the initial caption in a subsequent post.

"May the Lord wrap your mean ass up in joy today," the singer wrote on a video of herself dancing. Britney later deleted the line.

Just one month before, however, Jamie Lynn appeared to offer her sister support after an emotional speech during her court hearing.

"Since the day I was born, I've only loved adored and supported my sister. I mean this is my freaking big sister, before any of this bulls--. I don't care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have zillion babies in the middle of nowhere. This situation does not affect me either way, because I'm only her sister who's only concerned about her happiness," she said in the video on her Instagram story at the time, as per People magazine.

Since the start of her legal battle, Britney had many times claimed that she underwent conservatorship abuse. She has blamed her family, including her father Jamie, for such abuse in the past.

Meanwhile, Jamie Lynn is awaiting the release of her memoir, 'Things I Should Have Said', out on January 18. Through this, Lynn will reveal both the internal and external struggles she faced in 2007 when she became pregnant with Maddie at just 16 years old.

Jamie Lynn announced the book in October and said at the time that she started writing it shortly after Maddie's near-fatal ATV accident in 2017. (ANI)

