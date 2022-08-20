Washington [US], August 20 (ANI): Actor Brooke Shields' daughter Rowan recently went for her sophomore year of college, and the mother of two discovered that it wasn't any simpler this time around.

Shields shared a tearful video on Instagram in which she described how it felt to send her daughter off to her second year of college. "Turns out the second time is NOT the charm when it comes to your baby going off to college. Sophomore year, here she comes. I'll be crying if you need me..." she captioned the video.

"So I just waved my daughter goodbye again, and I thought it would be easier the second time. She's already been away and been with me all summer, but I'm not making the drive with her, she's driving with her dad," Shields shared in the post.

"But she's taking my car, which was my car as my graduation present car, so she's going to be driving that," the actress continued.

Shields drove to campus with her daughter the first time she was dropped off, but she decided this year to stay home and say goodbye instead because she couldn't go through it again. "It was just too painful, I don't think I could go through the driving away from campus again."

She also shared her sympathy with all the other parents sending their kids off to college.

"If there's anyone else going through this, we're all in it together," she said. At the very end of the Instagram video, there is a quick snap of Shields' daughter in the car with the caption "ugh, oh it's so hard. I miss her already."

On "Live With Kelly and Ryan," Shields previously discussed her experience dropping off her daughter for her freshman year, calling it "the worst thing I've ever experienced." She was informed by cohost Kelly Ripa that over time, "it becomes easier."

According to Fox News, Shields and her husband Chris Henchy, whom she has been married to since 2001, have two daughters together: Grier and Rowan. (ANI)

