Los Angeles [US], April 3 (ANI): American rock singer Bruce Springsteen is all set to release seven "lost" albums as part of an extensive box set to come out this summer.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Springsteen will release Tracks II: The Lost Albums on June 27 through Sony Music. The collection comes 27 years after Springsteen dropped the first "Tracks" collection back in 1998, though the first edition was demos and unreleased songs, not full complete albums.

Also Read | 2025 Juno Awards Winners: Tate McRae Dominates With 4 Wins; Punjabi Singer AP Dhillon Takes Home Inaugural South Asian Music Recording Honour - Check Full List!.

"The Lost Albums were full records, some of them even to the point of being mixed and not released," Springsteen said in a statement on Thursday. "I've played this music to myself and often close friends for years now. I'm glad you'll get a chance to finally hear them. I hope you enjoy them."

The first album in the set is the 18-track LA Garage Sessions '83, recorded between his two seminal albums Nebraska and Born in the U.S.A. The other six records are Streets of Philadelphia Sessions, Faithless, Somewhere North of Nashville, Inyo, Twilight Hours and Perfect World. Springsteen released a first taste of the set, the Perfect World song "Rain in the River," on Thursday as well.

Also Read | 'Darr' Re-Release: Shah Rukh Khan's Film To Return to Theatres on April 4.

"The ability to record at home whenever I wanted allowed me to go into a wide variety of different musical directions," Springsteen said. The LA Garage Sessions, for example, is described as "lo-fi exploration," while North of Nashville is country-influenced and Twilight Hours is billed as "orchestra-driven mid-century noir. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)