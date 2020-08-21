Washington D.C. [USA], August 21 (ANI): Boom! K-pop band BTS on Friday dropped their first-ever completely English single 'Dynamite,' and it has already set a new record.

According to Variety, the newly released music video is the new record-holder for the highest number of YouTube viewers for a video premiere, registering at least more than twice the peak live-audience size as the previous high-water mark.

K-pop superstars' new music video is also pacing to become the most-viewed video ever in the first 24 hours on YouTube.

Premiered just eight hours ago in their official channel on YouTube, the official music video has raked 52.9 million views till now.

According to an announcement, in the song "BTS sings of joy and confidence, treasuring the little things in life that make life truly valuable and special. The song aims to bring a new surge of much-needed 'energy' to reinvigorate the global community in the midst of COVID-19," reported Variety.

The creative contributors to the song are David Stewart and Jessica Agombar, who are known for Jonas Brothers' 'What A Man Gotta Do' track.

While the song has been released, the TV performance of 'Dynamite' will be premiered on August 30 at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards at 8 pm PT/ET.

The Korean pop band had earlier this month announced their fourth theatrical film - 'Break The Silence: The Movie', which is scheduled for release in September this year.

According to Variety, the film is set to hit the theatres in more than 70 countries starting from September 10 along with a rollout in additional 40-plus regions on September 24.

The film is slated for release in India, America, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and other 40 countries on September 24 while Korea, United Kingdom, Japan, Spain, Russia, Italy, France, Thailand, and some other territories will get the film in their theatres on September 10. (ANI)

