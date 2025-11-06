Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 (ANI): There's exciting news for Jung Kook's Indian fans, as the BTS star has something special in store for them.

Jung Kook's anticipated exhibition, Golden: The Moments, is finally coming to India.

Brought to Indian shores through a partnership between BookMyShow Live and HYBE, the exhibition invites fans to step into Jung Kook's golden universe, where creativity, performance and emotion converge, read a press note.

Jung Kook's 'GOLDEN: The Moments' Exhibition will run from December 12th, 2025 to January 11th, 2026 at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai.

Speaking on the announcement, Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer - Live Events, BookMyShow, said, "Our partnership with HYBE marks an exciting new chapter in BookMyShow Live's vision to bring transformative global experiences to India. 'GOLDEN: The Moments' is an immersive celebration of Jung Kook's artistry, connecting fans around the world through creativity and music. With India hosting one of the most passionate and ever-growing K-pop and BTS communities, we are thrilled to bring them closer than ever to one of their most beloved artists through this landmark exhibition, and to be part of the growing cultural exchange shaping India's entertainment landscape."

Tickets for the exhibition will be available starting November 6 at 12 pm. (ANI)

