Ever since the Jatadhara teaser dropped, netizens have been abuzz with excitement and curiosity. The hype only intensified with the release of the official trailer, which raised expectations even higher with its breathtaking VFX, gripping storyline, and a never-seen-before blend of black magic and ghostbusting - a battle of good versus evil that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. ‘Jatadhara’ Release Trailer: Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha Ignite the Screen in a Mythological Action Spectacle (Watch Video).

Starring Sonakshi Sinha and Sudheer Babu, Jatadhara is all set to captivate audiences across both Telugu and Hindi markets with its unique concept, stunning visuals, and powerful performances.

With the film’s worldwide release on November 7, the makers have now officially opened advance bookings, giving eager fans the first chance to secure their seats for this supernatural spectacle.

Book your tickets now and get ready to experience an epic clash of mysticism, courage, and divine energy in Jatadhara!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee Studios (@zeestudiosofficial)

The film also features a stellar ensemble cast, including Divya Khossla in a special appearance, along with Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala, and Subhalekha Sudhakar. 'Jatadhara' Makers Perform Real Tantric Rituals on Set to Capture Authentic Energy and Spiritual Power.

Presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, Jatadhara is a bilingual supernatural fantasy thriller produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda, with Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora as co-producers, Divya Vijay as Creative Producer, and Bhavini Goswami as Supervising Producer.

Backed by Zee Music Co for its powerful soundscape, Jatadhara promises to be one of the most ambitious and visually stunning cinematic experiences of the year - an epic tale of faith, destiny, and the eternal battle between light and darkness.

(All articles published here are Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the articles do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)