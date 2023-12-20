Actor Cameron Diaz has finally addressed long-running rumours that Jamie Foxx's behaviour on the set of Back in Action prompted her to quit acting for the second time, reported Page Six. "I really hate all of the things that were being said about our set at the time," she said on the latest episode of Molly Sims' Lipstick on the Rim podcast. "You just want to scream at the top of your lungs, like, 'What are you talking about?'" The Bad Teacher actress notably addressed rumours that Foxx was "making everything miserable" behind the scenes, causing her to "never make another movie again." Hollywood Star Cameron Diaz Says She Quit Acting to Make Life Manageable.

Diaz, 51, insisted that the reports were completely false. "Jamie is the best. I love that guy so much," she said. "He's such a special person and he's so talented, so much fun." There were hiccups on set, according to the 'Charlie's Angels' star. They were, nonetheless, natural things that happen. Diaz revealed that the only unforeseen delay was caused by Foxx's weeks-long hospitalisation. "That's something that is not my place to speak about," she said, adding that Foxx, 56, is "thriving" now. "When I see and hear people trying to take another person down like that ... [Jamie is] so classy. He's like, 'Nope. Just let them [talk].'" According to Page Six, Back in Action is Diaz's first Hollywood movie since 2014 when she stepped away from acting to start a family. It is also the third project she and Foxx have co-starred in, having previously worked together on Any Given Sunday and Annie. Cameron Diaz Opens Up on Why She Quit Acting.

Check Out Cameron Diaz's Heartfelt Defense of Jamie Foxx Silences On-Set Gossip:

While the Oscar winner Jamie Foxx has not addressed allegations of their rumoured dispute, he has spoken briefly about the unexplained ailment that has rendered him unable to walk. He's never revealed his diagnosis. "I'm not a clone, I'm not a clone. I know a lot of people who were saying I was cloned out there," he said during a recent acceptance speech. "I want to thank everybody. I've been through something, I've been through some things. I wouldn't wish what I went through on my worst enemy because it's tough when it's almost over ... when you see the tunnel. I saw the tunnel -- I didn't see the light," reported Page Six, quoting Foxx.