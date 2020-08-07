Former actress Cameron Diaz feels peaceful after retiring from films. On Gwyneth Paltrow's series, "In goop Health: The Sessions", Diaz opened up on her decision to quit films, reports cnn.com. "I just decided that I wanted different things out of my life. I had gone so hard for so long, working, making films and it's such a grind. I didn't really make any space for my personal life," Diaz said. Cameron Diaz Says She Found Peace After She Bid Adieu To Acting

"A peace. I got a peace in my soul. I finally was taking care of myself," she answered when she was asked about the changes she witnessed in her life post quitting films. Cameron Diaz on Embracing Motherhood: Daughter Raddix Is the Best Thing Ever Happened to Us

Diaz married musician Benji Madden in 2015. The couple have a daughter, Raddix, born in January 2020.

