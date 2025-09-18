Washington DC [US], September 18 (ANI): Disney confirmed the sequel to Jonas Brothers' starrer musical film 'Camp Rock' on Wednesday. Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas will return to the third instalment of the film to reprise their roles as the Grey brothers, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Singer Demi Lovato is attached to executive produce alongside the Jonas Brothers. Maria Canals-Barrera, who played Lovato's mother in the franchise, will also return for the follow-up, as per the outlet.

Also Read | Kajol Reveals Karan Johar Showed Interest in Launching Her Daughter Nysa Devgn's Bollywood Career, Says '1-2 Phone Calls Aaye Hain' - Here's What Happened (Watch Video).

The film will spotlight a new cast, including Sherry Cola (Joy Ride), Liamani Segura (Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, Malachi Barton (ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires, Lumi Pollack (Electric Bloom), newcomer Hudson Stone, Casey Trotter (The Thundermans), Brooklynn Pitts and Ava Jean, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

'Camp Rock 3' is directed by Veronica Rodriguez and written by Eydie Faye. The film is produced by Disney Branded Television, featuring choreography by Jamal Sims. Tim Federle serves as executive producer, along with Joe, Nick, Kevin, Demi, Betsy Sullenger, Spencer Berman and Gary Marsh, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Also Read | Who Is Vannu D Great? All About Bhojpuri Actress Who Alleged Sex Abuse, Secret Marriage With YouTuber Mani Meraj in Viral Videos.

Disney+ shared behind-the-scenes footage from the set on X, where they further confirmed, "We're back!! #CampRock3 is now in production."

https://x.com/DisneyPlus/status/1968389495990141405?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the story will resume years after the events of 'Camp Rock 2', when the Grey Brothers' band, Connect 3, returns to the beloved literal Camp Rock.

The official logline reads: "The story picks up when Connect 3 lose their opening act for a major reunion tour, returning to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing. As campers vie for the chance to open for their favourite band, tensions rise and friendships are tested, leading to unexpected alliances, revelations and romances. Camp Rock's all-new campers include bold and determined Sage (Segura) and her easygoing brother Desi (Stone), cello prodigy Rosie (Pollack), drummer with his own beat Cliff (Trotter), choreo queen Callie (Pitts), intimidating influencer Madison (Jean) and camp bad boy Fletch (Barton)," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

The original Camp Rock, a Disney Channel Original Movie, came out in 2008, spotlighting Lovato's Mitchie, a singer who attends Camp Rock when her mother (Canals-Barrera) is hired to work as the caterer.

While there, Mitchie meets Shane Gray (Joe), a member of Connect 3, who has to record a song with the winner of the Final Jam, a singing competition at the camp.

Shane grows enamoured by Mitchie's voice after overhearing her sing one day, and spends the majority of the film trying to uncover who was behind "the voice," as he calls it, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The 2010 follow-up, 'Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam', tackled the near-closure of Camp Rock with the newfound success of rival Camp Star. The two opposing teams battled against one another in a competition that ultimately went to the latter camp, nearly ensuring the conclusion of Camp Rock.

However, at the end of the movie, a slew of campers opted to return to Camp Rock, allowing it to stay open.

The Jonas Brothers and Lovato recently reunited on stage during the opening night of the band's Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour. They performed two songs, "This Is Me" and "Wouldn't Change a Thing," from Camp Rock during the show, igniting speculation online about a potential third film in the franchise, reported The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)