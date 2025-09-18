Like every other star kid, Bollywood couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgan enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Her posts and videos from public outings often go viral. Although Nysa prefers to keep her life private, she barely manages to escape the paparazzi’s lens. In recent years, several star kids, including Rasha Thadani, Junaid Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, have made their Bollywood debuts. Amid this, fans are eagerly anticipating Nysa Devgan’s big-screen debut, and it seems filmmaker Karan Johar is equally curious about it. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Premiere: Shah Rukh Khan–Gauri Khan, Ranbir Kapoor–Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn–Kajol and Other B-Town Celebs Arrive in Style for Aryan Khan’s Big Day (Watch Video).

Nysa Devgan’s Bollywood Debut

During a recent chat with Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel, Kajol was asked whether her kids were approached for signing films. The actress revealed that Karan Johar had shown interest in launching her daughter, Nysa Devgn. She said, "1-2 phone aaye hain. But I think currently, my daughter is definitely not coming into movies, and if she wants to do whatever she wants to do, she will tell us, and we are with her 100 per cent, whatever she wants to do."

Previously, Kajol had clarified that their daughter, Nysa Devgn, was not at all interested in joining the film industry like her parents. Ajay Devgn, during a chat with Karan Johar, had revealed that Nysa had no plans of joining the film line. Nysa, who studied at the Gilon Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland, graduated in 2025. The actress took to Instagram to share a video from the graduation ceremony and wrote, "Such a special occasion. So proud and wholly emotional." ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Premiere: Kajol Congratulates Aryan Khan, Calls His Series the ‘Only Thing More Awesome’ (View Post).

Kajol, Ajay Devgn and Yug Devgn Attend Nysa Devgan’s Graduation Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Watch Kajol’s Full Interview With Shubhankar Mishra:

Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s Work Front

Kajol is currently gearing up for the premiere of her Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle Khanna. The new talk show hosted by the Bollywood actress' is scheuled to launch on September 26, 2025. She will also be seen in the sequel to her series, The Trial. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn, who was last seen in Son of Sardaar 2, next has Dhamaal 4 and De De Pyaar De 2in his pipeline.

