Los Angeles, Dec 11 (PTI) Emmy-winning actor Camryn Manhein, best known for her performance in legal drama "The Practice", has joined the cast of NBC's revival of "Law & Order" as a series regular.

According to Deadline, the actor will play Lt Kate Dixon in the 21st season of Dick Wolf's crime drama.

Her character is a successor to Lt Anita Van Buren, played by actor S Epatha Merkerson in seasons four to 20 of the Emmy-winning series.

"Law & Order" alum Anthony Anderson is reprising his role as Detective Kevin Bernard, while Jeffrey Donovan is playing a New York Police Department detective.

Actor Hugh Dancy has been cast in the role of Assistant District Attorney.

Rick Eid serves as the writer and showrunner on the upcoming season, set to premiere on February 24. PTI

